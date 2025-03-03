Left Menu

China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs

China is preparing countermeasures against new U.S. import tariffs targeting American agricultural exports, following President Trump's 10% duty threat. This move coincides with China's 2025 economic meeting, affecting key agricultural trade dynamics. Analysts caution that a trade war could escalate if a negotiation truce isn't reached soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:34 IST
China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs
Representative Image Image Credit:

China is bracing to implement countermeasures in reaction to fresh U.S. import tariffs, specifically targeting American agricultural exports, as reported by the Global Times.

President Donald Trump recently threatened China with an additional 10% duty, increasing the cumulative tariff to 20%, while accusing Beijing of insufficient action on fentanyl control. Global Times cites an anonymous source affirming China's stance on formulating relevant countermeasures.

With American agriculture previously vulnerable during trade tensions, China's potential response could heavily impact the sector. A negotiation truce is advised by analysts, but the likelihood of a quick resolution remains dim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025