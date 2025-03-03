China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs

China is bracing to implement countermeasures in reaction to fresh U.S. import tariffs, specifically targeting American agricultural exports, as reported by the Global Times.

President Donald Trump recently threatened China with an additional 10% duty, increasing the cumulative tariff to 20%, while accusing Beijing of insufficient action on fentanyl control. Global Times cites an anonymous source affirming China's stance on formulating relevant countermeasures.

With American agriculture previously vulnerable during trade tensions, China's potential response could heavily impact the sector. A negotiation truce is advised by analysts, but the likelihood of a quick resolution remains dim.

(With inputs from agencies.)