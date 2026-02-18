Left Menu

Amit Shah's Spiritual Journey to ISKCON Mayapur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the ISKCON headquarters in Mayapur, West Bengal. Shah was greeted by state BJP leaders before heading to the revered religious site. Despite his brief visit, Shah did not engage in any political activity, focusing instead on spiritual inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:59 IST
Amit Shah's Spiritual Journey to ISKCON Mayapur
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a notable visit to the ISKCON headquarters located in Mayapur, West Bengal, earlier this week.

Shah arrived at Kolkata airport, where he was warmly received by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

During the visit, Shah, who is on his second trip to the state within a month, did not participate in any political engagements, focusing instead on the spiritual aura of the ISKCON site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Oral Nicotine Pouches: A Nationwide Alert

Crackdown on Illegal Oral Nicotine Pouches: A Nationwide Alert

 India
2
Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Jharkhand CID Cracks International Network

Cyber Slavery Ring Busted: Jharkhand CID Cracks International Network

 India
3
Nigeria Probes Temu: Data Privacy in Question

Nigeria Probes Temu: Data Privacy in Question

 Global
4
Celebrity's Financial Ties Under Scrutiny in Fraud Investigation

Celebrity's Financial Ties Under Scrutiny in Fraud Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026