PM Modi's Safari Adventure: A Commitment to Wildlife Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated World Wildlife Day with a lion safari in Gujarat's Gir National Park. Emphasizing biodiversity, the PM advocated for wildlife protection and highlighted India's efforts towards conservation. Key initiatives include a National Referral Center and high-tech monitoring systems to safeguard Asiatic lions' habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gir National Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a lion safari through the Gir National Park in Gujarat, donning safari attire and wielding a camera to capture the majestic Asiatic lions.

PM Modi took this opportunity to emphasize the importance of biodiversity conservation, urging everyone to protect the planet's wildlife. He highlighted India's strides in wildlife preservation, noting that Asiatic lions roam across 30,000 square kilometers in Gujarat. He also mentioned state initiatives for wildlife protection, including the establishment of a National Referral Center for Wildlife at New Pipalya.

The Gujarat government has implemented further measures to safeguard Asiatic lions, such as a high-tech monitoring center and hospital in Sasan. Recruitment of 237 beat guards enhances protection efforts. PM Modi's long-standing commitment, starting from his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, spearheaded the Bruhad Gir project to protect and develop the broader Gir ecosystem, fostering community welfare alongside conservation.

