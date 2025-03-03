Left Menu

Paytm Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged FEMA Rule Violations

Shares of Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, dropped over 4% amid a notice from the Enforcement Directorate regarding alleged FEMA rule violations concerning investment transactions involving two subsidiaries. While Paytm has clarified that the issues date back before these companies were its subsidiaries, the firm is seeking legal advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:49 IST
Paytm Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged FEMA Rule Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The stock of Paytm's owner, One97 Communications, slumped more than 4% following a notice from the Enforcement Directorate over alleged FEMA rule breaches. The firm's shares fell to Rs 683.55 on NSE and Rs 685 on BSE, with overall market indices showing a declining trend.

The notice relates to investment transactions involving subsidiaries Little Internet and Nearbuy, dating to when they were not under Paytm's control. Reportedly, the alleged breaches involve a total of over Rs 611 crore. The company clarified there was no immediate impact on their services.

The Delhi-based fintech giant is currently consulting legal experts to address the situation. Paytm had acquired the implicated subsidiaries in 2017, though the alleged contraventions pertain to the period before this acquisition. Services to consumers and merchants remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025