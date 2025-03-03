Cracker Explosion at Kakinada Transport Facility Injures Four

In Kakinada, a shocking incident at Jai Balaji Transporters resulted in injuries to four individuals following an unexpected explosion on Monday morning. The blast, triggered by the accidental dropping of a parcel containing small crackers from Hyderabad, occurred during the unloading process.

The distressing event sent waves of panic throughout the transport facility, prompting workers to flee in search of safety. The injured were swiftly transported to the Kakinada Government General Hospital for necessary medical attention.

Kakinada District Superintendent of Police, Bindu Madhav, confirmed the nature of the explosion and assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway. Police have confiscated additional bags of crackers as they continue to piece together the circumstances leading to the blast.

