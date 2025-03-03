Left Menu

Cracker Explosion at Kakinada Transport Facility Injures Four

An explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada injured four people while unloading goods. A parcel of crackers from Hyderabad accidentally dropped, causing panic and injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital, and the police seized more crackers and initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:59 IST
Cracker Explosion at Kakinada Transport Facility Injures Four
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kakinada, a shocking incident at Jai Balaji Transporters resulted in injuries to four individuals following an unexpected explosion on Monday morning. The blast, triggered by the accidental dropping of a parcel containing small crackers from Hyderabad, occurred during the unloading process.

The distressing event sent waves of panic throughout the transport facility, prompting workers to flee in search of safety. The injured were swiftly transported to the Kakinada Government General Hospital for necessary medical attention.

Kakinada District Superintendent of Police, Bindu Madhav, confirmed the nature of the explosion and assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway. Police have confiscated additional bags of crackers as they continue to piece together the circumstances leading to the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

