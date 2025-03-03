Bihar's Pre-Election Budget Unveiled by Deputy CM
The Nitish Kumar government presented a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget, the final one before upcoming state elections. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted a significant increase in budget size compared to last year, aligning it with inclusive development principles advocated by both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.
On Monday, the Nitish Kumar administration in Bihar unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in the assembly, marking the final financial plan before the state elections later this year.
In his budget presentation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also manages the finance portfolio, announced that this year's budget is Rs 38,169 crore more than the previous fiscal year's allocation.
The budget reflects the dual commitment to inclusive growth set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sabka saath sabka vikas' philosophy and CM Nitish Kumar's vision of 'nyay ke saath vikas.'
