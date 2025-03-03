Bihar's Pre-Election Budget Unveiled by Deputy CM

On Monday, the Nitish Kumar administration in Bihar unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in the assembly, marking the final financial plan before the state elections later this year.

In his budget presentation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also manages the finance portfolio, announced that this year's budget is Rs 38,169 crore more than the previous fiscal year's allocation.

The budget reflects the dual commitment to inclusive growth set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sabka saath sabka vikas' philosophy and CM Nitish Kumar's vision of 'nyay ke saath vikas.'

(With inputs from agencies.)