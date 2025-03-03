Bihar State Budget Sparks Controversy Amid Election Year Tensions

The recently presented Bihar state budget for the financial year 2025-26, totaling Rs 3.17 lakh crore, has ignited a political storm. RJD leader Kumar Sarvjeet slammed the budget for being consistently 'anti-poor' and failing to prevent mass migration from the state in search of better living conditions.

While addressing reporters, Sarvjeet argued that millions being forced to flee Bihar indicates the budget's inefficacy. This criticism was echoed through protests by opposition leaders outside the state Assembly during the budget announcement.

With a crucial election looming, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary's budget aims to reinforce sectors like infrastructure and social welfare. Notably, proposed investments include greenfield airports and the Patna airport expansion. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav demands increased social security pensions and LPG subsidies amid high inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)