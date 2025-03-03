Supreme Court Allows Ranveer Show with Morality Clause
The Supreme Court has greenlit Ranveer Allahbadia's 'The Ranveer Show' subject to conditions on morality. The influencer, facing FIRs in Maharashtra and Assam, received interim protection. The apex court stresses the need for regulations that balance free speech with societal moral standards, inviting public input on potential measures.
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Monday gave its nod for Ranveer Allahbadia to recommence airing his popular podcast, 'The Ranveer Show', conditional upon his assurance to uphold moral and decent standards conducive to all age groups.
The court acknowledged the job security of 280 employees linked to the show's production. Allahbadia had appealed to lift restrictions imposed on his broadcast, and the apex court extended his protection against arrests in FIRs filed in Maharashtra and Assam.
Furthermore, the court acknowledged comments from Attorney General and Solicitor General, suggesting the need for regulations preserving societal moral foundations without infringing on free speech, promising a participative process of public consultations before any regulatory action is undertaken.
