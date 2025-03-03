Sheep Outshine Cotton in New Solar Grazing Trend

The Raines family, long known for cotton farming, took a pioneering step away from tradition last year. For the first time in four generations, not a single cotton seed was planted on Chad Raines' Texas farmland. Instead, Raines parked his tractor in favor of a more innovative venture: solar sheep grazing.

Faced with declining cotton prices and soaring debts, U.S. farmers like Raines are increasingly turning to alternative revenue sources. Raines now leads sheep to graze on the grass surrounding solar panels, a shift that's proven more lucrative than cotton, earning him profits once unimaginable. "The cotton market's been terrible," Raines said, justifying his decision.

Despite the success, potential setbacks loom as policy uncertainties threaten clean energy incentives crucial to such businesses. As the agricultural sector grapples with varied challenges, diversification through ventures like solar grazing becomes vital. The rise in demand for 'solar flocks' offers farmers new hope, driving a shift in agricultural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)