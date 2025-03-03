Left Menu

Indian Army Trishakti Corps Elevates Combat Readiness with T-90 Tanks

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps completed a month-long live-firing exercise featuring T-90 tanks to enhance combat preparedness. The exercise, focused on high-altitude warfare and modern technologies, reinforced self-reliance and proficiency in armored warfare strategies, emphasizing the integration of indigenous defense systems.

Visuals from the month-long drill (Photo/PRO Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps recently concluded a rigorous month-long live-firing exercise, showcasing the T-90 tanks in a bid to bolster combat readiness in the strategically crucial Siliguri Corridor and Sikkim region, according to a statement from the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO). This exercise aimed to enhance high-altitude warfare capabilities and validate cutting-edge armoured warfare strategies amidst varied operational scenarios.

The T-90 tank, hailed as one of the most advanced main battle tanks in the Indian Army's arsenal, played a central role. Its cutting-edge fire control systems, superior mobility, and night operation capabilities due to advanced thermal imaging sights make it a formidable asset. The T-90's ability to deploy anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) with precision allows it to effectively target enemy armor at extended ranges, ensuring the Indian Army's adaptability to modern battlefield challenges.

A focus of the exercise was firing advanced ammunition and guided missiles to refine precision strike capabilities and integrating drones for real-time surveillance. These efforts emphasized the promotion of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) through the use of locally manufactured defense technologies, including advanced surveillance systems. A senior Army official highlighted the exercise's success in testing armoured warfare skills, reinforcing high-altitude operational readiness and commitment to indigenous military advancements, noting integration with aerial assets has significantly boosted combat preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

