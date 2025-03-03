Political Tensions Rise in Karnataka Over Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's political landscape is witnessing heightened activity following comments from veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, who praised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's leadership and implied he is on track to assume the Chief Minister role. With this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dheeraj Muniraj accused Shivakumar of participating in political maneuvering, stressing the significance of the people's welfare amid leadership changes.

Addressing these concerns, Muniraj expressed, "This is a political game that DK Shivakumar is playing. We don't want the people of Karnataka to suffer. The state will function irrespective of leadership changes, but the public's interest must remain a priority." His remarks were made in an interview with ANI as debates over Congress leadership captured attention.

On Sunday, Moily commended Shivakumar's contributions, asserting that he is fit for the Chief Minister position, stating that leadership is earned through effort, not as a gift. Meanwhile, Muniraj critiqued the state budget, cautioning the administration against acquiring a negative reputation if improvements aren't implemented. The Karnataka state budget session began with Speaker UT Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joining Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in welcoming Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Vidhana Soudha for the proceedings. (ANI)

