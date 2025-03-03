Chhattisgarh's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget Unveiled: Focusing on GATI

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a Rs 1,65,000-crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, emphasizing the theme of 'GATI'—Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth. The budget aims to bolster agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare as it seeks to achieve a projected 12% economic growth.

Under the budget, Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol will be reduced by Re 1 per litre from April 1, providing relief to consumers. Significant funding is earmarked for welfare schemes, including Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, focusing on agricultural prosperity, and Rs 8,500 crore for rural housing upgrades.

Additionally, initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mobile Tower Scheme and the removal of cess on stamp duty for immovable property aim to enhance connectivity and ease doing business in the state. The budget was hailed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for its development prospects, while opposition parties critiqued it for lacking new provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)