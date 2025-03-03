Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget Unveiled: Focusing on GATI

The Chhattisgarh government presented a Rs 1,65,000-crore budget, announcing VAT cuts on petrol and significant funding for welfare schemes targeting agriculture, food security, and women's empowerment. The budget promotes infrastructure, technology, and economic reforms, aiming for a 12% growth in GSDP. Capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 26,341 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:22 IST
Chhattisgarh's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget Unveiled: Focusing on GATI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a Rs 1,65,000-crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, emphasizing the theme of 'GATI'—Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth. The budget aims to bolster agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare as it seeks to achieve a projected 12% economic growth.

Under the budget, Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol will be reduced by Re 1 per litre from April 1, providing relief to consumers. Significant funding is earmarked for welfare schemes, including Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, focusing on agricultural prosperity, and Rs 8,500 crore for rural housing upgrades.

Additionally, initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mobile Tower Scheme and the removal of cess on stamp duty for immovable property aim to enhance connectivity and ease doing business in the state. The budget was hailed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for its development prospects, while opposition parties critiqued it for lacking new provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025