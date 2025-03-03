Chhattisgarh's Bold Budget: Fuel Price Cut and Economic Initiatives Unveiled
Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary unveils a growth-centric budget, slashing petrol prices and emphasizing economic development through Good Governance, Accelerated Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth (GATI). Key initiatives include adopting the National Education Policy, establishing technological institutes, and allocating substantial funds for agriculture and infrastructure.
In a significant push for economic growth, Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister OP Choudhary announced a budget filled with initiatives aimed at progressing the state's economy and enhancing citizens' lives. Highlighting the government's commitment, Choudhary revealed a reduction in petrol prices by one rupee, a move anticipated to benefit the populace significantly.
The budget, as outlined by Choudhary, prioritizes Good Governance, Accelerated Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth (GATI) to accelerate progress. Emphasizing the welfare of knowledge, the strategy focuses on rapid economic development, with Choudhary asserting that attention to these areas is essential for achieving swift progress.
Key highlights include plans to adopt the National Education Policy 2020, the establishment of Chhattisgarh Institutes of Technology, and infrastructure enhancements. The budget also earmarks funds for agricultural initiatives and electricity subsidies, aiming to alleviate financial burdens on farmers. Controversy surrounds the budget, with criticism from former CM Bhupesh Baghel for lacking provisions for farmers and unemployment.
