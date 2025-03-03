California’s Lab Strike Amid Bird Flu Crisis: Impacts & Solutions
California's key lab for confirming bird flu in poultry is managing some testing off-site amidst a workers' strike. Despite staff protests over low staffing, testing remains uninterrupted. California's battle with bird flu strains farmers and consumers, exacerbating egg shortages. USDA ensures support, reallocating tasks to manage the crisis efficiently.
California's only lab capable of confirming bird flu in poultry has been partially outsourcing tests to facilities in other states for several months. The University of California remains confident there will be no delays due to an ongoing workers' strike, which is part of a broader protest by healthcare, research, and technical employees for better staffing.
The employees involved include those from UC-Davis's California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab, vital in detecting H5N1 flu in poultry and livestock. Their strike underscores how this unprecedented U.S. bird flu outbreak impacts lab technicians, farmers, and consumers. California alone has lost millions of egg-laying hens, contributing to national egg shortages.
Despite the strike, UC-Davis continues processing samples, with some tests redirected to other states in the USDA's approved network. This is due to high volumes, though no delays are expected, asserts the university. The USDA assures ongoing support, reallocating duties as needed to maintain operational efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- lab
- strike
- bird flu
- poultry
- egg shortage
- USDA
- UC-Davis
- staffing
- testing
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Unforeseen Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge: Poultry Myths Debunked
Science News Highlights: Eutelsat's Struggle, USDA Firings, and Royal Society Debate
Eutelsat's Stock Plummets Amid Starlink Rivalry; USDA Staff Firings; Royal Society Debates Musk
Controversies in Science: USDA Firings and Royal Society's Ethical Dilemma
France's Bird Flu Vaccine Campaign Revives Poultry Industry