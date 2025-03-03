California’s Lab Strike Amid Bird Flu Crisis: Impacts & Solutions

California's only lab capable of confirming bird flu in poultry has been partially outsourcing tests to facilities in other states for several months. The University of California remains confident there will be no delays due to an ongoing workers' strike, which is part of a broader protest by healthcare, research, and technical employees for better staffing.

The employees involved include those from UC-Davis's California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab, vital in detecting H5N1 flu in poultry and livestock. Their strike underscores how this unprecedented U.S. bird flu outbreak impacts lab technicians, farmers, and consumers. California alone has lost millions of egg-laying hens, contributing to national egg shortages.

Despite the strike, UC-Davis continues processing samples, with some tests redirected to other states in the USDA's approved network. This is due to high volumes, though no delays are expected, asserts the university. The USDA assures ongoing support, reallocating duties as needed to maintain operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)