TSMC's $100 Billion Investment Spurs U.S. Semiconductor Revival

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S., which includes expanding its facilities in Arizona. The move aligns with the U.S. government's push, under the CHIPS and Science Act, to bolster domestic semiconductor production. TSMC will engage in discussions with President Trump regarding this strategic venture.

TSMC's impending $100 billion investment in the United States marks a significant milestone in the tech sector, reflecting strategic collaboration between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and American policymakers.

The initiative seeks to amplify semiconductor manufacturing on U.S. soil, supported by the substantial $6.6 billion subsidy from the U.S. Commerce Department.

This move emerges as part of a broader effort, ushered in by the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, to decrease U.S. dependency on Asian-made semiconductors and drive innovation within the country's tech industry.

