Left Menu

OPEC+ Moves Forward with April Oil Output Increase Amid Global Pressures

OPEC+ has confirmed it will implement an April increase in oil output by 138,000 barrels per day. This marks the first rise since 2022, amidst pressure from U.S. President Trump to lower prices. The decision comes as market conditions face complexities from international sanctions and global tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:22 IST
OPEC+ Moves Forward with April Oil Output Increase Amid Global Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ announced plans to proceed with an increase in oil output in April, marking the first rise since 2022. The group's decision follows persistent pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump urging OPEC and leading producer Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices.

This increase, implemented after a virtual meeting of OPEC+ members, is calculated to be 138,000 barrels per day. The organization has highlighted the flexibility of this plan, stating it could be paused or reversed depending on market conditions, aiming to maintain oil market stability.

Global oil prices have seen fluctuations between $70 to $82 a barrel, influenced by looming changes in U.S. sanctions on key oil producers and U.S. tariffs on China. The decision-making complexity for OPEC+ is compounded by these factors, alongside Trump's global tariff plans, indicating a challenging outlook for the oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025