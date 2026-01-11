Left Menu

US Strike in Venezuela Halts Cuban Oil Dependency, Trump Claims

After a US operation in Venezuela, President Trump announced an end to Cuba's oil and money supply from the country. With Nicolas Maduro captured, the US plans to manage Venezuela's oil resources and welcome significant investments from global oil giants.

US President Donald Trump (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US President Donald Trump announced a decisive shift in regional dynamics, claiming an end to Cuba's reliance on Venezuelan oil following an American military operation. The strike led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, sealing a significant geopolitical maneuver.

Following Maduro's arrest, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has taken over as acting president, marking a new chapter for Venezuela. Trump emphasized that the US will oversee the nation's oil industry with full support and stated intentions for substantial US investments, thereby boosting both countries' economies.

In a recent meeting with leading oil executives, Trump secured commitments for large-scale energy investments in Venezuela. He assured these companies of safety and stability, noting the potential for abundant production and declining oil prices. Meanwhile, Cuba announced national mourning after losing 32 citizens in the US raid.

