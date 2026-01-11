Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Health Pavilion 2026: Showcasing India's Healthcare Initiatives

The Health Pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition 2026 highlights India's health programmes. Set up by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the pavilion features 26 stalls offering various health services, with interactive zones for public engagement. Positive responses underscore public confidence in India's healthcare commitment.

Vibrant Gujarat Health Pavilion 2026: Showcasing India's Healthcare Initiatives
MoHFW establishes Health Pavilion at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has launched an extensive Health Pavilion at the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition 2026, taking place at Marwadi University, Rajkot, from January 11 to 15. This initiative showcases the flagship health programmes of the Indian Government, emphasizing its dedication to reinforcing public health systems.

Covering approximately 700 square metres, the Health Pavilion was inaugurated by senior ministry officials and state representatives under the theme 'Swasthya Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' It features 26 stalls from 12 programme divisions, offering healthcare services and information free of cost. The aim is to foster preventive healthcare and public awareness, including active community participation.

The pavilion also includes an interactive zone to disseminate health messages innovatively. Highlighting its impact, local TB Champions and Peer PLHIV shared testimonies on recovery aided by government initiatives, giving the pavilion a positive reception, including from international visitors. The exhibit signifies a growing trust in India's health system advancements.

