Trump Explores Sanctions Relief for Russia Amid Diplomatic Overtures

The U.S. government is devising a plan to potentially ease sanctions against Russia as President Donald Trump works to mend diplomatic ties with Moscow and seek an end to the war in Ukraine, according to informed sources. The White House has directed the State and Treasury Departments to compile a list of sanctions for possible relief, highlighting Trump's readiness to negotiate with Russian officials in the coming days.

Sources state that a proposal is being drafted for lifting sanctions on various Russian entities and individuals, including oligarchs. The move signifies a shift toward improving diplomatic and economic relations, contrasting with previous U.S. policy. The exact terms Washington will seek in exchange for sanctions relief remain unclear, though the easing could impact Russia's significant oil production industry.

While the Kremlin criticized relations under the Biden administration as "below zero," Trump's swift policy changes indicate potential negotiations with Moscow. These developments include Trump's phone discussions with President Putin and meetings in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. With Russia open to economic cooperation, particularly in rare earth metals, the potential sanctions relief aligns with Trump's broader strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)