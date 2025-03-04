Trump's Tariff Tremor: North America on the Brink

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, fueling fears of a trade war in North America and causing financial market turmoil. Trump's remarks sent U.S. stocks plunging in late afternoon trading, while the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar also weakened.

"They will have to face tariffs unless they relocate plants to the United States," Trump stated, signaling a tough stance on trade. He dismissed possibilities for a deal to prevent the tariffs, blaming Mexico for insufficient action to curb fentanyl inflows into the U.S. and announcing reciprocal tariffs in April on countries taxing U.S. goods.

Economists and business leaders warn that Trump's tariffs covering over $900 billion in annual U.S. imports could significantly disrupt the integrated North American economy. As Canada and Mexico brace for the tariffs, Canada has pledged a strategic response. Stock markets plummeted, with automakers particularly affected, amid concerns of rising vehicle costs and disrupted supply chains.

