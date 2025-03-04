Tensions Rise with Drone Attacks Rocking Rostov

The acting governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, reported multiple Ukrainian drone attacks on various industrial sites, setting an oil pipeline ablaze near the border.

Debris from a downed drone struck an industrial site, causing a secondary blaze. Emergency services responded swiftly, ensuring there were no casualties.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, previously disrupted by drone strikes, faced another attack. Russia and Ukraine traded claims over the incidents amidst heightened military tensions.

