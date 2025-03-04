Left Menu

Tensions Rise with Drone Attacks Rocking Rostov

The Rostov region in Russia experienced a series of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting industrial sites, including a significant fire at an oil pipeline near the border. Acting Governor Yuri Slyusar reported no casualties as emergency crews responded. Previously targeted sites like the Novoshakhtinsk refinery faced renewed attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:43 IST
The acting governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, reported multiple Ukrainian drone attacks on various industrial sites, setting an oil pipeline ablaze near the border.

Debris from a downed drone struck an industrial site, causing a secondary blaze. Emergency services responded swiftly, ensuring there were no casualties.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, previously disrupted by drone strikes, faced another attack. Russia and Ukraine traded claims over the incidents amidst heightened military tensions.

