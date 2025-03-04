Left Menu

Market Shock: U.S. Tariffs Shake Global Stocks While Euro Ascends

U.S. stocks fell after President Trump announced new tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Euro strengthened as European leaders drafted a Ukraine peace plan. Bitcoin dropped following Trump's comments on digital assets. U.S. economic data signaled potential economic challenges, affecting global markets and leading to speculation on interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 04:27 IST
Market Shock: U.S. Tariffs Shake Global Stocks While Euro Ascends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks plummeted Monday, with the S&P 500 experiencing its most significant daily percentage decline since December 18. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, igniting market jitters. The euro, conversely, gained strength as European leaders convened to create a peace initiative for Ukraine.

Shares of major U.S. automakers dropped, notably General Motors, which fell 3.6%. In addition, disappointing U.S. economic data reflected manufacturing steady in February, but a rise in factory gate prices suggested looming difficulties due to new tariffs.

Bitcoin, after weekend gains, fell amidst Trump's hints at including cryptocurrencies in a U.S. strategic reserve. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields softened, and the Dow Jones and Nasdaq suffered sharp declines amid broader market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025