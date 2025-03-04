Market Shock: U.S. Tariffs Shake Global Stocks While Euro Ascends

U.S. stocks plummeted Monday, with the S&P 500 experiencing its most significant daily percentage decline since December 18. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, igniting market jitters. The euro, conversely, gained strength as European leaders convened to create a peace initiative for Ukraine.

Shares of major U.S. automakers dropped, notably General Motors, which fell 3.6%. In addition, disappointing U.S. economic data reflected manufacturing steady in February, but a rise in factory gate prices suggested looming difficulties due to new tariffs.

Bitcoin, after weekend gains, fell amidst Trump's hints at including cryptocurrencies in a U.S. strategic reserve. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields softened, and the Dow Jones and Nasdaq suffered sharp declines amid broader market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)