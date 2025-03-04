In a definitive statement, Russia has voiced its strong opposition to the concept of European troops being deployed to Ukraine. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy in Vienna to international organizations, articulated Moscow's stance on Tuesday through the Telegram messaging app.

Ulyanov emphasized that the European Union cannot be considered an impartial entity in this context, a key expectation of any peacekeeping mission. The envoy firmly declared, "Russia is categorically against it."

This assertion highlights Russia's insistence on neutrality in peacekeeping efforts and reflects concerns over the EU's perceived bias in the region.

