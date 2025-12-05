Morgan Stanley's Bold Interest Rate Prediction

Morgan Stanley has revised its forecast, now projecting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will execute a quarter-point interest rate cut in December. This shift follows recent dovish remarks from policymakers at the central bank, which have influenced the brokerage's new outlook.

Previously, Morgan Stanley had not anticipated any rate cut to occur in December. However, the central bank's policymakers' comments have reshaped expectations.

This prediction marks a significant adjustment to Morgan Stanley's stance, reflecting the evolving economic indicators and signals from within the Federal Reserve.

