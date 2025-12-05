Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Bold Interest Rate Prediction

Morgan Stanley now anticipates a quarter-point interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December, following dovish comments from the central bank. The brokerage had previously not expected such a reduction to occur this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:28 IST
Morgan Stanley's Bold Interest Rate Prediction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has revised its forecast, now projecting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will execute a quarter-point interest rate cut in December. This shift follows recent dovish remarks from policymakers at the central bank, which have influenced the brokerage's new outlook.

Previously, Morgan Stanley had not anticipated any rate cut to occur in December. However, the central bank's policymakers' comments have reshaped expectations.

This prediction marks a significant adjustment to Morgan Stanley's stance, reflecting the evolving economic indicators and signals from within the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

 Global
2
Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

 India
3
IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

 India
4
Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025