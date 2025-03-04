Left Menu

Odisha's Weather and Celebration Shifts: A New Era Begins

Odisha records 38.2°C, exceeding normal temperatures. Dry weather is to persist without rain. Panchayati Raj Diwas moves to April 24, aligning with the national date; March 5 commemorates Biju Patnaik's birth, ending the traditional celebration. Government cancels March 5 public holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:51 IST
Odisha's Weather and Celebration Shifts: A New Era Begins
Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Odisha recorded a scorching 38.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) director, Manorma Mohanty. This marks a significant rise above the usual temperature levels, with dry weather conditions expected to continue unabated for the next week, as no rain is forecasted.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the coastal city of Puri experienced an unusual fog layer on Monday morning. In tandem with the weather updates, the state government has made a significant change to its observance calendar, moving the Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 to April 24, aligning with national practices.

This decision marks March 5 as exclusively the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, a revered former chief minister. With this change, the government has also rescinded the public holiday on March 5, signifying a departure from decades-long traditions, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025