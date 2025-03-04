Odisha's Weather and Celebration Shifts: A New Era Begins

In a surprising turn of events, Odisha recorded a scorching 38.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) director, Manorma Mohanty. This marks a significant rise above the usual temperature levels, with dry weather conditions expected to continue unabated for the next week, as no rain is forecasted.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the coastal city of Puri experienced an unusual fog layer on Monday morning. In tandem with the weather updates, the state government has made a significant change to its observance calendar, moving the Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 to April 24, aligning with national practices.

This decision marks March 5 as exclusively the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, a revered former chief minister. With this change, the government has also rescinded the public holiday on March 5, signifying a departure from decades-long traditions, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)