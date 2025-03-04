Tragedy and Rescue: Two Drown While Fishing Boat Catches Fire off Alibaug Coast

Two individuals have died following a boat capsize at the Rajamahendravaram Godavari Pushkar Ghat in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue teams identified the deceased as Raju and Annavaram, working alongside the fire department to recover the bodies in the incident that unfolded on Monday.

According to Rajahmundry DSP Ramesh Babu, there were 12 passengers aboard the vessel, which was en route to the Pushkar Ghat when it overturned. The rescue operation confirmed the drowning of two individuals. An FIR has been lodged, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.

In another maritime emergency, a fishing vessel belonging to Rakesh Gan was engulfed in flames approximately 6-7 nautical miles off the Alibaug coastline. Early on February 27, the Indian Coast Guard, aided by the Indian Navy, executed a successful rescue mission, evacuating all 18 crew members on board. Raigad authorities verified the crew's safety, as Coast Guard Ship ICGS SavitriBai Phule assisted nearby.

