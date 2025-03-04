Left Menu

Tragedy and Rescue: Two Drown While Fishing Boat Catches Fire off Alibaug Coast

In Andhra Pradesh, two individuals drowned after a boat capsized at the Rajamahendravaram Godavari Pushkar Ghat. Meanwhile, a separate incident saw a fishing boat catch fire off Alibaug coast, with all crew rescued. Investigations are ongoing for both, as authorities work to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:20 IST
Tragedy and Rescue: Two Drown While Fishing Boat Catches Fire off Alibaug Coast
Rajahmundry DSP Ramesh Babu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have died following a boat capsize at the Rajamahendravaram Godavari Pushkar Ghat in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue teams identified the deceased as Raju and Annavaram, working alongside the fire department to recover the bodies in the incident that unfolded on Monday.

According to Rajahmundry DSP Ramesh Babu, there were 12 passengers aboard the vessel, which was en route to the Pushkar Ghat when it overturned. The rescue operation confirmed the drowning of two individuals. An FIR has been lodged, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.

In another maritime emergency, a fishing vessel belonging to Rakesh Gan was engulfed in flames approximately 6-7 nautical miles off the Alibaug coastline. Early on February 27, the Indian Coast Guard, aided by the Indian Navy, executed a successful rescue mission, evacuating all 18 crew members on board. Raigad authorities verified the crew's safety, as Coast Guard Ship ICGS SavitriBai Phule assisted nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025