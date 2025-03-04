Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched Ajey's book 'Rohtang: Aar Paar', highlighting Himalayas' heritage. He celebrated local talents, while also supporting state athletes heading to the Special Olympics World Winter Games. The government increased prize money to encourage sports and combat drug misuse among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:37 IST
Himachal CM Unveils 'Rohtang: Aar Paar', Boosts Athlete Support
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the book 'Rohtang: Aar Paar', penned by renowned Hindi poet Ajey from Lahaul Spiti. Praising Ajey's work, Sukhu emphasized the book's testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan indigenous communities, reflecting the state's commitment to fostering local talent.

The book, as described by Ajey, is a compilation encompassing memoirs, travelogues, diary excerpts, letters, and conversations with young writers. It encapsulates the distinctive lifestyle, cultural riches, and biodiversity of the Himachal region. The launch event was attended by key figures including the Chief Minister's Secretary Rakesh Kanwar and Himachal Tourism's Prof. Chander Mohan Parashera.

In another remarkable show of support, CM Sukhu bid farewell to Himachal's athletes and coaches for the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. Expressing pride in the 24 athletes representing Himachal in a 49-member Indian delegation, he hoped they would excel in events like Skiing and Snowboarding. The government has pledged enhanced support and prize incentives to motivate young sportspersons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

