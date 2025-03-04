Ukraine's Budget: A Defense and Fiscal Achievement
Ukraine's budget revenues for January-February met expectations, ensuring sufficient liquidity to support the army's needs this year. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the financial stability under the current conditions, highlighting the country's ability to maintain essential funding despite ongoing challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:01 IST
Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, reported on Tuesday that the country's budget revenues for January and February aligned with governmental forecasts.
Shmyhal assured that Ukraine possesses adequate liquidity to meet army requirements throughout the year.
This fiscal stability comes as a significant achievement given the current global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Redemption Rules and Stability: How Funds Avoid Liquidity Crises in Market Turmoil
Unlocking Growth: Focus on Liquidity Over Rate Cuts, Says Mishra
Italian Prime Minister Visits Ailing Pope Francis
Prime Minister Modi Convenes NDA Chief Ministers After Delhi's New Leadership Takes Oath
Prime Minister Internship Scheme's Second Phase: A Gateway to Career Empowerment for Indian Youth