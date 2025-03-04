Left Menu

Ukraine's Budget: A Defense and Fiscal Achievement

Ukraine's budget revenues for January-February met expectations, ensuring sufficient liquidity to support the army's needs this year. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the financial stability under the current conditions, highlighting the country's ability to maintain essential funding despite ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:01 IST
Ukraine's Budget: A Defense and Fiscal Achievement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, reported on Tuesday that the country's budget revenues for January and February aligned with governmental forecasts.

Shmyhal assured that Ukraine possesses adequate liquidity to meet army requirements throughout the year.

This fiscal stability comes as a significant achievement given the current global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025