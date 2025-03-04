Left Menu

Russia Mediates as U.S. Boosts Pressure on Iran

Russia has agreed to help the U.S. communicate with Iran about its nuclear programme and support for regional groups. Russia's spokesman revealed their readiness to negotiate solutions. President Trump is intensifying efforts to cut Iran's oil exports to zero, despite Tehran denying nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has taken on a mediatory role between the U.S. and Iran as tensions escalate over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. According to a report by Bloomberg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced Russia's belief in resolving issues through negotiations, indicating their eagerness to facilitate dialogue.

Amid these diplomatic maneuvers, President Donald Trump has reinstated his 'maximum pressure' approach to Iran, aiming to reduce its oil exports to zero. This strategy is intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, an allegation that Iran fervently denies.

The diplomatic dynamics are further complicated by the deepening ties between Russia and Iran. Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, both nations have grown closer, culminating in a strategic cooperation treaty signed earlier this year. The intricate trilateral relations mark a significant geopolitical development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

