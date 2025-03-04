Health Minister Nadda Champions NHM Initiatives at Key Meeting

In a pivotal assembly, Union Health Minister JP Nadda presided over the ninth meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM), held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The high-profile gathering was attended by Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, along with Suman K. Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, and VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog.

The Mission Steering Group (MSG) serves as the pinnacle policy-making body within the NHM framework, steering broad strategies for healthcare governance, as emphasized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Top government secretaries, ministries, and health sector dignitaries, including Health Secretaries from focal regions like Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, converged to deliver holistic health strategies for India.

During the proceedings, Minister Nadda lauded the NHM's achievements and advocated for translating the objectives of various health schemes into actionable outcomes. Recognizing grassroots challenges, he called for enhanced training and capacity-building for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and elevated incentives for ASHA workers. Discussions also highlighted new technological adaptations such as BHISHM cubes, and incorporated the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) within the MSG ambit for the first time.

The assembly navigated a comprehensive policy discourse focused on improving healthcare delivery through policy reforms, infrastructure enhancement, and financial guidelines. Emphasis was placed on universal, quality healthcare, reducing mortality rates, demographic balance, and the prospects of AYUSH modalities in tackling obesity. The recommendations derived from this meeting are anticipated to advance the NHM and bolster healthcare at the grassroots.

