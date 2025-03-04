Left Menu

Health Minister Nadda Champions NHM Initiatives at Key Meeting

Union Health Minister JP Nadda led the ninth Mission Steering Group meeting to review National Health Mission progress, discuss future objectives, and stress the importance of grassroots healthcare. Vital discussions covered infrastructure, policy, and technological advancements, while praising ASHA workers and emphasizing quality healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:44 IST
Health Minister Nadda Champions NHM Initiatives at Key Meeting
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal assembly, Union Health Minister JP Nadda presided over the ninth meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM), held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The high-profile gathering was attended by Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, along with Suman K. Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, and VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog.

The Mission Steering Group (MSG) serves as the pinnacle policy-making body within the NHM framework, steering broad strategies for healthcare governance, as emphasized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Top government secretaries, ministries, and health sector dignitaries, including Health Secretaries from focal regions like Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, converged to deliver holistic health strategies for India.

During the proceedings, Minister Nadda lauded the NHM's achievements and advocated for translating the objectives of various health schemes into actionable outcomes. Recognizing grassroots challenges, he called for enhanced training and capacity-building for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and elevated incentives for ASHA workers. Discussions also highlighted new technological adaptations such as BHISHM cubes, and incorporated the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) within the MSG ambit for the first time.

The assembly navigated a comprehensive policy discourse focused on improving healthcare delivery through policy reforms, infrastructure enhancement, and financial guidelines. Emphasis was placed on universal, quality healthcare, reducing mortality rates, demographic balance, and the prospects of AYUSH modalities in tackling obesity. The recommendations derived from this meeting are anticipated to advance the NHM and bolster healthcare at the grassroots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025