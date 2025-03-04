India's Quest for Lithium Independence: A Critical Minerals Mission

In a bold declaration, India's Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed confidence that India will be equipped to meet its lithium demands domestically within the next three to four years. Highlighting the significance of the National Critical Mineral Mission, Reddy underscored its vital role in boosting mining activities for essential minerals, citing lithium as a pivotal resource for mobile batteries and solar panels.

During celebrations marking 175 years of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Kolkata, Minister Reddy emphasized that India's drive to reduce import dependence is being backed by a substantial Rs 32,000 crore allocation. This investment aims to elevate India's stature in mineral exploration by 2047, in line with the vision for a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat.'

Furthermore, Reddy announced India's collaboration with Argentina on five lithium blocks and revealed GSI's initiatives in preserving heritage and disaster preparedness. To foster engagement, he introduced two apps—one for field data collection and 'Bhu Virasat,' aimed at promoting geo-tourism. These efforts underscore India's commitment to harnessing and showcasing its rich geological heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)