Kurdistan Oil Export Talks Face Delays Amid Disagreements

Talks to resume oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region have been delayed due to disagreements between oil companies and the oil ministry. Key issues include payment guarantees and pricing. The meeting aims to address future exports, but past debts remain a sticking point, affecting negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Talks aimed at resuming oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region have been postponed to Thursday, following disagreements on terms between the oil companies and the Iraqi oil ministry, sources told Reuters.

Initial discussions failed to reach consensus on how foreign companies will be compensated, including assurances on commercial agreements and payment guarantees. The ongoing negotiations follow a renewed bid by Iraq under pressure from the U.S. to facilitate Kurdish oil exports via Turkey.

Key challenges include settling debts from 2022-2023 and determining pricing mechanisms. Oil firms are set to consult with the Kurdistan Regional Government before briefing Baghdad on their stance. Meanwhile, the Iraqi government seeks to invalidate Kurdish production-sharing contracts through court filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

