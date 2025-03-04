Madhya Pradesh CM Fosters Unity at 'Janjati Devlok Mahotsav'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hosted the 'Janjati Devlok Mahotsav' at his Bhopal residence on Tuesday, marking the occasion by lighting lamps and paying respects to tribal deities. The event welcomed tribal representatives from across the state, signifying a gesture of solidarity as flowers were showered upon them.

CM Yadav expressed the state's commitment to tribal traditions by announcing active government participation in upcoming festivals, such as the Bhagoria festival. Highlighting inclusivity, Yadav stated, 'The state government will stand with the tribals in their festivals,' and confirmed financial support for such events.

Dismissing any electoral motives, Yadav reiterated the event's purpose was rooted in the principle of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, urging collective progress and emphasizing that the government is a shared space for all communities.

