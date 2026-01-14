Left Menu

Mughal History Sparks Controversy at Bhopal Festival

Architect-turned-writer Aaabhas Maldahiyar expressed disappointment over the cancellation of his book discussion on Mughal Emperor Babur at the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival. This decision followed a controversy initiated by a newspaper article and claims of potential right-wing opposition. Festival organizers aimed to avoid conflict and protect the author.

Updated: 14-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:24 IST
In a surprising move, a discussion on Aaabhas Maldahiyar's book about Mughal Emperor Babur was cancelled at the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival due to potential backlash from right-wing groups. Maldahiyar, who took to social media platform X, expressed his dissatisfaction over the decision.

The cancellation stemmed from an article by the newspaper 'Swadesh', which accused Maldahiyar of glorifying Babur. This led to threats from certain organizations, prompting the police to advise festival organizers to cancel the session to prevent any unrest.

Despite the controversy, 'Swadesh' maintained that their protest was against the relevance of Babur's history today. The incident highlights ongoing discussions about cultural interpretations and historical relevance in contemporary India.

