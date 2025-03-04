NSE Alters Nifty Derivatives Expiry Day to Monday
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that the expiry for Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will move from Thursday to Monday starting April 4, 2025. This change also applies to Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next50, ensuring contracts will expire on the last Monday of each month.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has made a significant change to the expiry days for Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts. Starting April 4, 2025, these contracts will now expire on Mondays instead of Thursdays.
This shift affects not only the Nifty weekly futures and options but also extends to Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts. These extensions will see their expiration dates move from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday.
The NSE has also adjusted the expiry schedule for several other index contracts, such as Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next50, aligning all these to expire on the last Monday of the expiry month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
