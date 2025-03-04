Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Wall Street's Stock Pullback

Major stock indexes, including Nasdaq and S&P 500, fell sharply amid concerns over new tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canada, Mexico, and China. The resulting downturn and investor concerns about rising consumer prices have affected global markets, with significant drops in European and Asian indexes as well.

Updated: 04-03-2025 22:36 IST
Stock markets across the globe experienced a significant drop Tuesday as escalating trade tensions and tariffs from the U.S. rattled investors' confidence. Key indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 took a hit, with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 10% from its December milestone.

This widespread decline, affecting all major sectors with financials taking the hardest hit, comes in response to President Trump's announcement of steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Market analysts warn that rising tariffs could lead to increased consumer prices.

Initiatives from China and Canada include retaliatory tariffs, amplifying already shaky market conditions. With more announcements expected, traders brace for further volatility ahead of President Trump's congressional address and the looming February nonfarm payrolls report.

