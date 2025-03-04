Tariff Tensions: Wall Street's Stock Pullback
Major stock indexes, including Nasdaq and S&P 500, fell sharply amid concerns over new tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canada, Mexico, and China. The resulting downturn and investor concerns about rising consumer prices have affected global markets, with significant drops in European and Asian indexes as well.
Stock markets across the globe experienced a significant drop Tuesday as escalating trade tensions and tariffs from the U.S. rattled investors' confidence. Key indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 took a hit, with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 10% from its December milestone.
This widespread decline, affecting all major sectors with financials taking the hardest hit, comes in response to President Trump's announcement of steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Market analysts warn that rising tariffs could lead to increased consumer prices.
Initiatives from China and Canada include retaliatory tariffs, amplifying already shaky market conditions. With more announcements expected, traders brace for further volatility ahead of President Trump's congressional address and the looming February nonfarm payrolls report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stock market
- tariffs
- Wall Street
- investors
- economy
- Nasdaq
- S&P 500
- Treasury yields
- U.S.
- global markets
ALSO READ
Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth
Indian economy has an environment in which investments yielding good returns, profit booking also happening, says FM on FII selling.
Kashmir's Ski Slopes Suffer as Unseasonal Heat Hits Winter Games and Economy
Xi Jinping's Meeting with Business Tycoons: A New Era for China's Economy?
China's Private Economy: New Policies and Prospects Unveiled