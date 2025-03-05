Left Menu

End of an Era: Beloved Elephant Jaini Passes Away at 60

Jaini, a cherished 60-year-old elephant at the MR Palayam Government Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, has died despite extensive medical care. A post-mortem was conducted under senior forest officials' supervision, and she was buried following protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:40 IST
End of an Era: Beloved Elephant Jaini Passes Away at 60
60-year-old female elephant passes away in Trichy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber development at the MR Palayam Government Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, a beloved 60-year-old elephant named Jaini has passed away. Jaini, one of 10 female elephants at the center located within the Reserve Forest under the Trichy Forest Division, had been battling health complications for the past month despite receiving expert care.

The District Forest Officer-appointed medical committee dedicated to Jaini's health had been administering recommended treatments. Tragically, her health declined, and she was discovered in a weakened state on March 3. Medical professionals confirmed her passing at approximately 4:30 PM the same day.

A post-mortem examination, conducted the following morning at 9:30 AM, was overseen by Chief Conservator of Forests A. Periyasamy and District Forest Officer S. Krithika. The examination was attended by several officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Kadhar Basha and Forest Range Officer V.P. Subramaniam. The elephant was subsequently laid to rest near the center's northern boundary, in accordance with official guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025