End of an Era: Beloved Elephant Jaini Passes Away at 60

In a somber development at the MR Palayam Government Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, a beloved 60-year-old elephant named Jaini has passed away. Jaini, one of 10 female elephants at the center located within the Reserve Forest under the Trichy Forest Division, had been battling health complications for the past month despite receiving expert care.

The District Forest Officer-appointed medical committee dedicated to Jaini's health had been administering recommended treatments. Tragically, her health declined, and she was discovered in a weakened state on March 3. Medical professionals confirmed her passing at approximately 4:30 PM the same day.

A post-mortem examination, conducted the following morning at 9:30 AM, was overseen by Chief Conservator of Forests A. Periyasamy and District Forest Officer S. Krithika. The examination was attended by several officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Kadhar Basha and Forest Range Officer V.P. Subramaniam. The elephant was subsequently laid to rest near the center's northern boundary, in accordance with official guidelines.

