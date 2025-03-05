Left Menu

Christian Michel's Bail: Passport Predicament and Legal Hurdles

Advocate Aljo K Joseph discusses the bail conditions for Christian Michel, a central figure in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Michel must surrender his expired passport and require court approval for a new one. Legal complications arise due to his UK citizenship and need for a visa in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:03 IST
Christian Michel's lawyer, Advocate Aljo K Joseph. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, representing Christian Michel, a key figure in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, detailed the bail conditions imposed by the court. Michel is required to surrender an expired passport, a significant hurdle in his legal proceedings, as it expired in November 2021.

Joseph explained that when Michel was extradited from Dubai, the CBI took charge of his case. Being a UK national, Michel must apply for a new passport, contingent on court permission. "He can only pursue the application if the court allows," Joseph clarified, adding that a visa is necessary for him to remain in India.

Highlighting the procedural uncertainties surrounding the issuance of a UK passport, Joseph said the legal team will seek judicial guidance. "The trial court's decision will guide us," he noted, posing questions on current passport custody and renewal processes. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Michel in a money laundering case, with the Supreme Court previously granting bail in a related CBI case.

The arresting authority, the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the bail, citing Michel's flight risk due to his British nationality. The ED leveraged the Supreme Court's prior recognition of this risk. Joseph had informed the High Court of the Supreme Court's bail decision, highlighting delays in the CBI's corruption trial as a factor in Michel's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

