India's Wealth Surge: A New Billionaire Era

The number of Indian high-net-worth individuals, having assets over USD 10 million, increased by 6% to 85,698 in 2024. This reflects India's growing economic strength and positions it as a key player in global wealth creation. The billionaire population also saw significant growth, underscoring economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:35 IST
The number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in India, defined as those possessing assets exceeding USD 10 million, rose by 6% last year, reaching 85,698, according to a report by Knight Frank.

In its 'The Wealth Report 2025', the global property consultancy revealed on Wednesday that the HNWI population in India was estimated at 85,698 in 2024, up from 80,686 the previous year. Knight Frank projects this figure will climb to 93,753 by 2028, highlighting India's expanding wealth landscape.

The consultancy noted that India's burgeoning HNWI numbers reflect the country's robust economic growth, increasing investment opportunities, and an evolving luxury market. With a rising billionaire count, India is poised to strengthen its role in global wealth creation, driven by entrepreneurial spirit, global integration, and emerging industries, according to Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

