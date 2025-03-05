Left Menu

China's Ambitious Climate Agenda: Balancing Growth and Green Goals

China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The country plans to develop major projects, including offshore wind farms and energy bases, but faces challenges balancing economic growth with environmental goals. Coal remains a key energy source despite renewable initiatives.

China announced a comprehensive package of major projects on Wednesday to address climate change, aiming to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The National Development and Reform Commission plans to build offshore wind farms and energy bases in desert areas, alongside maintaining coal production.

The country struggles to balance environmental objectives with economic growth, as evidenced by unmet carbon intensity goals and rising energy consumption.

