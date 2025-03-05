On Wednesday, the Russian rouble showed signs of recovery, nearing the 89 mark against the U.S. dollar. This uptick comes after five consecutive sessions of depreciation and is influenced by speculations of possible sanctions relief, sparked by improving geopolitical relations, hinting at potential conflict resolution in Ukraine.

At 0844 GMT, market data indicated the rouble rose by 0.3%, trading at 89.50 to the dollar in over-the-counter markets. Conversely, the rouble experienced a minor decrease of 0.1% against the yuan, trading at 12.20. Analysts from Promsvyazbank suggest potential strengthening of the rouble towards the month's end as exporters convert foreign reserves for tax obligations.

Despite these fluctuations, experts maintain a positive outlook for the rouble's immediate future. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil—a crucial export for Russia—declined by 0.3%, priced at $70.80 a barrel, influencing the nation's economic dynamics.

