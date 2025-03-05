Left Menu

Himachal Pensioners Raise Voices: A Call for Justice

Pensioners in Himachal Pradesh gathered in Shimla to protest long-standing pension issues, underscoring a historic moment of civil activism. They demand prompt government action, promising further escalation if ignored. The protest highlights financial injustices affecting over 400,000 pensioners, poised to influence upcoming elections.

Pensioners protest in Shimla over pending demands. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, pensioners took to the streets on Wednesday to demand resolution for their prolonged grievances. The protest, spearheaded by the Indian State Pensioners Association, was marked by a significant turnout of senior citizens voicing their dissatisfaction with the government's negligent attitude toward their concerns.

Ghanshyam Sharma, National Vice President of the association, emphasized the protest as a landmark event, noting it's the first occasion senior citizens have resorted to public demonstration. He questioned why such a large assembly of pensioners felt compelled to protest if their issues were being adequately addressed.

Sharma criticized the government's financial priorities, highlighting the severe monetary struggles pensioners face, with many either receiving negligible pensions or none at all. The pensioners have given the government a 15-day ultimatum, threatening an intensified movement if their demands continue to be unmet, while planning a statewide awareness campaign and protests targeting government events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

