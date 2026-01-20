Delhi's Commitment to Senior Citizens: Revamping the Old-Age Pension Scheme

The Delhi government's old-age pension scheme witnessed a surge in applications, tallying around 14,000 since December. An official noted that 200 applications came from each of the 70 assembly constituencies against 50,000 available positions announced earlier.

Amidst technical delays, the Delhi government assured the release of delayed pensions by week's end following special approval from the Finance Department. Some senior citizens faced delays; however, the full pending amounts will be paid out promptly.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh emphasized prioritizing the elderly's well-being, committing to a transparent pension payment process and additional support, including assistive devices and new old-age home facilities.