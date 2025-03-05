Tragedy Strikes Chikhla Mines: Fatal Collapse Claims Lives
A tragic incident in Chikhla mines, Maharashtra, saw two workers killed and one injured due to a slab collapse. The accident happened at a 100-meter depth during the first shift. The surviving worker is receiving treatment, while the deceased were taken for post-mortem examinations.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in the Chikhla mines of Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. Two workers lost their lives, and another was injured when a slab collapsed during the first shift at around 9 am, according to official reports from the Bhandara Disaster Management Office.
The incident took place at a depth of 100 meters, burying three permanent employees under the debris. Unfortunately, two of the workers, Vijay Nandlal (50) and Arun Chormar (41), were pronounced dead at the scene. The third worker, Shankar Vishvakarma (56), was swiftly transported to a Bhandara hospital for urgent medical care.
The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Tumsar for post-mortem examinations. This incident has raised significant concerns over safety measures and regulations in the mines operated by MOIL.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in New York City: Mayor Adams Faces Unprecedented Scrutiny
Shifting Dynamics in Health Sector: Abridge's Funding, Neuralink's Turmoil, and US Drug Approval Calls
Trade Turmoil at the WTO: China Calls for Debate Amid U.S. Tariffs
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Unraveling the Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Turmoil in New York: Federal Prosecutors Resist Dismissal of Mayor Adams' Charges