Tragedy Strikes Chikhla Mines: Fatal Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic incident in Chikhla mines, Maharashtra, saw two workers killed and one injured due to a slab collapse. The accident happened at a 100-meter depth during the first shift. The surviving worker is receiving treatment, while the deceased were taken for post-mortem examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the Chikhla mines of Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. Two workers lost their lives, and another was injured when a slab collapsed during the first shift at around 9 am, according to official reports from the Bhandara Disaster Management Office.

The incident took place at a depth of 100 meters, burying three permanent employees under the debris. Unfortunately, two of the workers, Vijay Nandlal (50) and Arun Chormar (41), were pronounced dead at the scene. The third worker, Shankar Vishvakarma (56), was swiftly transported to a Bhandara hospital for urgent medical care.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Tumsar for post-mortem examinations. This incident has raised significant concerns over safety measures and regulations in the mines operated by MOIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

