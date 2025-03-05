Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ninth Tiger Haven: Madhav Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh is set to enhance its reputation as India's leading 'Tiger State' with the announcement of its ninth tiger reserve, the Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri district. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the development on Wednesday, highlighting the state's commitment to conservation and tourism.

Chief Minister Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh already boasts eight tiger reserves and the addition of the Madhav Tiger Reserve will further solidify its global position. The state holds the highest number of tigers globally, a source of pride and a beacon for new conservation achievements.

He also emphasized the thriving tourist interest in the state's wildlife, attributing it to the rich biodiversity and the natural co-existence visible in the reserves. Additionally, the government plans to develop a new tourist area in the Chambal region, known for its cheetah sightings, vulture habitat, and ongoing Dolphin Gharial project.

