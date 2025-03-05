Left Menu

Indian Army Secures Pension Rights for Soldier's Mother

The Indian Army's Tamulpur Brigade restored a family pension for Biwari Boro, mother of late Guardsman Barun Chandra Boro, after a three-year procedural delay. This effort underscores their commitment to veterans' families and highlights their preparations for the Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally in March 2025.

Indian Army facilitates restoration of family pension for Biwari Boro (Photo/Army). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to honor the sacrifice of a fallen soldier, the Indian Army's Tamulpur Brigade successfully reinstated the family pension of Veer Mata Biwari Boro, mother of the late Guardsman Barun Chandra Boro from the 7 GUARDS. The action follows procedural lapses that halted her pension in 2021 after her husband's demise.

Bor faced a challenging three-year wait for her pension, which only resumed after the Tamulpur Brigade's intervention. Prompted by a veterans' outreach event, the brigade worked alongside the Regimental Centre and the bank involved to rectify documentation issues, finally restoring her rightful benefits and crediting Rs 17 lakh in arrears.

This resolution underscores the Army's dedication to its veterans and their families, proving a soldier's family is never alone. As Tamulpur gears up for a Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally in March 2025, this case stands as a testament to the Army's unwavering support and gratitude towards the families of fallen soldiers.

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

