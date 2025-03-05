Indian Army Secures Pension Rights for Soldier's Mother

In a significant move to honor the sacrifice of a fallen soldier, the Indian Army's Tamulpur Brigade successfully reinstated the family pension of Veer Mata Biwari Boro, mother of the late Guardsman Barun Chandra Boro from the 7 GUARDS. The action follows procedural lapses that halted her pension in 2021 after her husband's demise.

Bor faced a challenging three-year wait for her pension, which only resumed after the Tamulpur Brigade's intervention. Prompted by a veterans' outreach event, the brigade worked alongside the Regimental Centre and the bank involved to rectify documentation issues, finally restoring her rightful benefits and crediting Rs 17 lakh in arrears.

This resolution underscores the Army's dedication to its veterans and their families, proving a soldier's family is never alone. As Tamulpur gears up for a Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally in March 2025, this case stands as a testament to the Army's unwavering support and gratitude towards the families of fallen soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)