RSS's Pratinidhi Sabha to Map Centenary Vision in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) highest decision-making meeting, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, is scheduled to occur in Karnataka's Bengaluru from March 21 to 23. Sunil Ambedkar, the Parchar Pramukh, announced the gathering, emphasizing its annual tradition and significance within the Sangh's system.

The event will unfold at Janseva Vidya Kendra in Channenahalli, near Bengaluru. Attendees will dissect the Sangh's annual report for 2024-25, evaluating its activities alongside special initiatives. With the organization nearing its 100th anniversary by Vijayadashami 2025, preparations are underway for centenary celebrations, spanning 2025 to 2026.

Participants, including RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, and other key leaders, will deliberate on national issues. Agendas feature strategies for social change and the Panch Parivartan initiative, combined with broader discussions on Hindu awakening and the nation's current state.

(With inputs from agencies.)