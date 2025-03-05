Left Menu

Shri Amarnath Yatra 2023: Enhancements to Boost Pilgrim Experience

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3 via Pahalgam and Baltal routes, concluding on August 9. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, plans improvements in facilities and services for pilgrims, including enhanced lodging, registration, and security measures amidst the anticipated rise in pilgrims.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/Raj Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3, privileging devotees with two routes—Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal. Culminating on August 9 during Raksha Bandhan, this revered pilgrimage will witness significant administrative improvements for an anticipated surge of pilgrims.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Raj Bhawan, underscoring the need for enhanced services. Plans include increased lodging capacity and the operationalization of Yatri facilitation centres with e-KYC and RFID technologies to streamline the pilgrimage experience.

Further discussions delved into robust logistical measures, emphasizing safety and accessibility. Attendees reviewed Yatra-related projects, insurance provisions, and service enhancements, particularly focusing on disaster preparedness, weather forecasting infrastructure, and digital systems for seamless service provision, ensuring a comprehensive and secure journey for all pilgrims.

