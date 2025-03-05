Supreme Court Hearings on Nuclear Waste Storage: State vs. Federal Authority
The U.S. Supreme Court debates the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage, amid opposition from Texas and New Mexico. The case addresses the balance of federal regulatory power, involving past directives from administrations of Trump and Biden. A decision is anticipated in June.
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating on a pivotal case involving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) authority to authorize nuclear waste storage facilities. The case, which was brought forward by the states of Texas and New Mexico along with oil industry stakeholders, questions the federal agency's jurisdiction over such facilities.
The debate unfolds against the backdrop of major rulings during President Joe Biden's administration that have exhibited skepticism toward the power of federal regulatory bodies. This case hinges on a lower court ruling that challenged the legality of a Texas storage facility licensed by the NRC. Both Biden's and Trump's administrations have been involved, indicating its complexity and high stakes.
Challengers argue that the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, as interpreted by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, restricts the NRC's licensing power. Meanwhile, the government's attorneys argue that limiting the NRC's authority could undermine the operational viability of nuclear power plants in managing spent nuclear fuel.
