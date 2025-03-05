Left Menu

Supreme Court Hearings on Nuclear Waste Storage: State vs. Federal Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court debates the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage, amid opposition from Texas and New Mexico. The case addresses the balance of federal regulatory power, involving past directives from administrations of Trump and Biden. A decision is anticipated in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:06 IST
Supreme Court Hearings on Nuclear Waste Storage: State vs. Federal Authority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating on a pivotal case involving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) authority to authorize nuclear waste storage facilities. The case, which was brought forward by the states of Texas and New Mexico along with oil industry stakeholders, questions the federal agency's jurisdiction over such facilities.

The debate unfolds against the backdrop of major rulings during President Joe Biden's administration that have exhibited skepticism toward the power of federal regulatory bodies. This case hinges on a lower court ruling that challenged the legality of a Texas storage facility licensed by the NRC. Both Biden's and Trump's administrations have been involved, indicating its complexity and high stakes.

Challengers argue that the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, as interpreted by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, restricts the NRC's licensing power. Meanwhile, the government's attorneys argue that limiting the NRC's authority could undermine the operational viability of nuclear power plants in managing spent nuclear fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025