'Beti-Beta ek saman, still a far cry': Mridula Pradhan, chairperson of Vikas Foundation Trust on women empowerment

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) successfully hosted a thought-provoking conference on Women Empowerment in Delhi under the theme 'Celebrating Womanhood: Empower, Educate, Elevate,' where Mridula Pradhan, Chairperson of Vikas Foundation Trust advocated for true gender equality while urging that the slogan 'Beti-Beta Ek Saman' must be implemented in all sphere of life. The event brought together distinguished leaders and advocates, emphasising the necessity of empowering women to drive societal progress.

While speaking at the conference, Pradhan emphasised the dignity and respect of women, quoting a Sanskrit shloka: "Where women are respected, divine blessings follow." She advocated for true gender equality, urging that the slogan 'Beti-Beta Ek Saman' must be implemented in all spheres of life. Pradhan also stressed the importance of protecting women's rights, particularly reproductive rights.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed the gathering, highlighting the strength of Indian women in overcoming challenges, particularly during the pandemic. She noted that the Modi government has taken significant steps toward financial inclusion for women by providing bank accounts and loans, which women have successfully leveraged, leading to low non-performing assets. However, she pointed out that "the digital world remains biased against women, and addressing this challenge is crucial."

Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, reaffirmed, "Women's rights are non-negotiable, and their dignity must be protected at all costs." She emphasised the additional challenges faced by physically challenged women and called for prioritizing their inclusion and support. Upasana Arora, Conference Chair, Executive Council Member of IACC, and Managing Director of Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals, underscored the pivotal role of women in societal transformation.

She stated, "Empowerment of women is essential for social upliftment. Women who are empowered must extend support to those who are not, creating opportunities for excellence. When women are empowered, society as a whole is empowered." Atul Chauhan, Regional President of IACC and Chancellor of Amity University, in his inaugural address, called upon all attendees to actively participate in the mission of women's empowerment, echoing the sentiment that "Women have to be empowered to dream."

Lalit Bhasin, Past National President of IACC, provided a compelling perspective, asserting that Indian women have always been powerful. "When we say 'empower women,' we imply that someone else has to do it. However, Indian women have historically shaped societies with their resilience and determination," he remarked.

The conference culminated in an awards ceremony celebrating exceptional women leaders who have made remarkable contributions across various sectors, recognising women leaders. Amit Chauhan, Chairperson, of Amity Group of Schools was conferred with the Women Leader of the Year award. Charu Modi, Director, Godfrey Phillips India Limited received the excellence in Educational Leadership award.

Nina Gupta, Managing Partner, Bhasin & Co. Advocates received leadership in Gender Equality and Advocacy award. Entrepreneur in Food Industry Award was conferred to Shaweta Seth, Director, GD Foods Mfg Ltd. Meanwhile, Gunita Pahwa, Joint Managing Partner, S&A Law Offices received Legal Excellence Award. The award for Pioneer in Women's Empowerment & Industrial Growth was given to Ritu Agrawal, Promoter and Stakeholder Superior Group of companies.

Journalist Ritu Sarin was conferred with Journalism Excellence Award and Aneeta Chauhan, CSR Chairperson at Radico Khaitan Limited received the award for Excellence in CSR for Women's Empowerment. Vanita Bhargava, Partner at Khaitan & Co LLP was awarded for environmental lawyer of the year while Namrata Pathak was given an award for outstanding social work.

Asha Gupta, Founder and Creative Director of Asha Gautam received the award for Promoting Craft Revivalist and Textile Conservationist. The award for Excellence in ESG Law & Gender Equity was given to Petal Chandhok, Partner at Trust Legal. Humaira Mushtaq, the First Woman International Racing Champion from India, was conferred with the Speed Queen International Award. (ANI)

